Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 118,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.66%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

