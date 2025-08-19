Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 59.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRS. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.