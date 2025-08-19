Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of American States Water Company $AWR

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. American States Water Company has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.77%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,350.27. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

