Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,326,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 96,309 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,686.49. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,936. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

