Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 113,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

HP opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -303.03%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

