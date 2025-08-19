Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of CVB Financial worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. The trade was a 8.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

