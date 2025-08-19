Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cactus by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cactus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $16,377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE WHD opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.