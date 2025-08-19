Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $36,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 19.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $207,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

