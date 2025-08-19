Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 266 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNW stock opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

