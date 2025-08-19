Townsquare Capital LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,258.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 79,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

