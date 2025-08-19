Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,291,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 448,714 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,351,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period.

DFAE stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

