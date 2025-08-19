Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of CLX opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

