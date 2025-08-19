Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 24,462 Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Noble Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 224.5% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 272.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 0.9%

INFY stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

