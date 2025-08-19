TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of TransMedics Group worth $240,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.