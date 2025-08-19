Upwork Inc. $UPWK Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3,492.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,235.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,532. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,250.95. This trade represents a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,083 shares of company stock worth $842,347. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

