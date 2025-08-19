Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of LiveRamp worth $238,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,036 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 212,572 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 121,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,328. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.