Vanguard Group Inc. Has $262.30 Million Position in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Evertec worth $262,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $17,416,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 166,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Evertec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Evertec news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

