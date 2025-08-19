Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $236,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

