Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,063,534 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,051,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $244,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

