Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 108,136 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,249,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PENN Entertainment worth $265,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,300. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

