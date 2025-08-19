Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 39,753 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,013,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of YETI worth $265,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

NYSE:YETI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

