Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Winmark were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Winmark by 172.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 21,093.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $440.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.77 and a 200-day moving average of $372.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.60. Winmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $459.92.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

