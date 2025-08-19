XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR $XPEV Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in XPeng were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TMT General Partner Ltd lifted its holdings in XPeng by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares during the last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.50. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.40 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

