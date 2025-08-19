Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 665,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 110,882 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

