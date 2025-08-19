ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

