119,622 Shares in WEX Inc. $WEX Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.35% of WEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WEX by 27,871.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in WEX by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. This represents a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,206 shares of company stock valued at $665,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.82.

WEX stock opened at $171.3040 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

