14,716 Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Nova by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.99 and a 1 year high of $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.12.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

