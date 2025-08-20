19,603 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE AKR opened at $19.3850 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.