197,912 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.71% of GeneDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 22,194.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100,146 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,243.60. This represents a 66.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,456. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,411 shares of company stock worth $2,085,051. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WGS opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,413.00 and a beta of 2.02.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

