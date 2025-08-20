2,158,569 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,158,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 65.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 79,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 71.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,404 shares of company stock worth $690,639 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

