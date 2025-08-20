227,945 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 $RWM Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.30% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

