3,981,965 Shares in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,981,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,242,000.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 6,931.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter.

Agilon Health Stock Up 1.2%

AGL opened at $1.2450 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $515.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.14. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilon Health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilon Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.