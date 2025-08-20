485,757 Shares in Range Resources Corporation $RRC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 485,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC stock opened at $32.7460 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

