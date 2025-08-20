497,450 Shares in Bruker Corporation $BRKR Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 497,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

