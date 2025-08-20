661,715 Shares in Cadence Bank $CADE Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 661,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,090,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $35.4850 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.