7,472 Shares in Renasant Co. $RNST Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Balefire LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.4360 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

