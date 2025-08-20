81,155 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $244.4470 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

