963,688 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 963,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,944,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,825 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,784. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,042,899 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,562.56. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,353 shares of company stock worth $8,640,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

