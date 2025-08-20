Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Buys 1,244,100 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,348,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.9% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $690,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 42,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 71,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.28.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.