Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Assured Guaranty worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AGO opened at $81.6640 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

