AXT Inc $AXTI Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of AXT worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in AXT by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 96,195 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AXT by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Price Performance

AXT stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.10. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised AXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on AXT from $4.25 to $4.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

