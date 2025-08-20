BCE, Inc. $BCE Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BCE by 67.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.1%

BCE opened at $25.5550 on Wednesday. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.