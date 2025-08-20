B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 930.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 61.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 45,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $4.4150 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

