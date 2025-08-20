Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $164.3230 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

