Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 758,018 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 588,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,554,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,168,000 after purchasing an additional 527,719 shares during the period.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

