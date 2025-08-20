CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of CNP opened at $38.1850 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

