Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,568 Shares of Sprott Inc. $SII

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Down 4.0%

SII stock opened at $62.4650 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.04. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 25.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

