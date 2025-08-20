Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after buying an additional 387,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,579,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,902,000 after purchasing an additional 111,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HI stock opened at $25.5450 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

