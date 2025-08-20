Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,021 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Wall Street Zen cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

GIII opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

