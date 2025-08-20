Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,150 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 885,071 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 712,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 534,938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,455.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 451,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.4210 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.54.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

